Fulton Police Investigate Ontario Street Stabbing

FULTON – Last night, Saturday, August 27, at 1:55 a.m., Fulton Police responded to a reported stabbing which occurred in the 500 block of Ontario Street.

A 35-year-old woman, unnamed by police, was found at that location with multiple stab wounds. She was transported by ambulance to a Syracuse area hospital where she underwent emergency surgery. According to police, she is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing. Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Fulton Police Department.

More information will be added when made available.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...