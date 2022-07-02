FULTON – On June 30, 2022 at about 6:15 p.m., Fulton Police, Fulton Fire, and Menter Ambulance personnel were dispatched to 301 Erie St. for a reported unresponsive person.

An adult male was located deceased inside one of the apartments. There has been some community concern about the circumstances surrounding the death. At this time, there is no known danger to the general public, and no reason for alarm.

The investigation is continuing, but the decedent’s name will not be released at this point.

