FULTON – The City of Fulton Police Department made four DWI arrests from March 18 to March 19.

The Fulton Police Department has seen a rise in those who are driving while impaired/intoxicated by both alcohol and drugs.

The Fulton Police Department will continue to make it a priority to conduct vehicle and traffic details including those aimed at those that are driving while impaired or intoxicated. For the safety of all, we encourage all of those who are impaired or intoxicated to have a designated driver available to them at all times.

