Fulton Rotary Club Ready For Chicken BBQ

FULTON – The take-out chicken barbecue will be held Saturday, June 4, at the Bullhead Point Pavilion, Route 3, Fulton.

Pickup will begin at 11 a.m. and continue until all are sold out. Dinners include ½ chicken, salt potatoes, baked beans and a roll. The cost is $12. Pre-sale tickets are available from Fulton Rotary Club members. All pre-sale dinners must be picked up by 1 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Club’s many community projects. The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

The club meets at noon most Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton. More information on the Fulton Rotary Club is available on Facebook at Fulton Noon Rotary Club.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...