FULTON – Outgoing Fulton Rotary Club Co-Presidents Steve Osborne and Nancy Kush Ellis recently handed the gavel over to incoming President Bill Lynch.

Fulton Rotary Club meets at noon most Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant. The club’s Putt-Putt for Polio miniature golf event will be Saturday, Aug. 6, noon to 4 p.m. at Scoops at Lakeview Lanes on State Route 3, Fulton, in partnership with Lakeview Lanes. All proceeds will be donated by Lakeview Lakes to the Rotary Polio Eradication Program.

