FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to address food insecurity in our communities as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration.

Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will feature signature delicacies from local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages that perfectly complement each dish. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.

“Fulton Savings Bank is very proud to support OCO’s Giving Thanks event and the multitude of marginalized populations they serve throughout Oswego County,” said Fulton Savings Bank President and CEO Pamela Caraccioli.

“We are proud to count Fulton Savings Bank among our supporters,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “We are appreciative of Fulton Savings Bank’s commitment to our community and its support of our Giving That Grows initiative that aims at meeting the need for food subsidy in Oswego County.”

OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration will be held November 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center in Oswego. Proceeds from the event will benefit for OCO’s Giving That Grows initiative.

