FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank and its employees recently donated to The Arc of Oswego County, helping the organization exceed the goal for its annual membership campaign in just six weeks.

The Arc is a Fulton-based non-profit organization that empowers individuals with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives, and has been a part of our community since 1953.

The bank participated in the 2022 Membership Campaign as a Corporate Level Donor. In addition to the corporate membership, the bank’s employees contributed to The Arc of Oswego County through their monthly fundraiser.

Employees choose a different charitable organization each month to be the benefactor of their monies raised. In March, the bank employees chose The Arc of Oswego County’s Respite program as the charitable organization and, with a matching corporate donation from Fulton Savings, raised additional support for the agency.

“Fulton Savings Bank is honored to be a member of The Arc of Oswego County. Their support and empowerment of individuals with disabilities in our community is remarkable and we cannot thank them enough for their hard work and dedication,” said Pamela Caraccioli, President & CEO of Fulton Savings Bank.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Fulton Savings Bank and its employees,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate for The Arc of Oswego County. “Dedicated partners like Fulton Savings are critical to ensuring people with disabilities have equal opportunities to engage with our community.”

Members help support the organization and the wider community in several unique ways. Primarily, membership provides funding to support the agency’s numerous services for people with disabilities and their families—including Respite, Day Habilitation for Seniors, and Community Habilitation.

The organization is a chapter of The Arc New York, and having additional members provides a stronger voice for our area in state-led advocacy efforts for people with disabilities. The state office also administers a variety of grants to Chapters that are funded by a combination of membership dues and independent funding from The Arc New York.

Become part of the movement. To join, simply donate $10 or more by mailing a check to The Arc of Oswego County at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, or by visiting their website at bit.ly/arc-donations.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to individuals with disabilities since 1953. Its mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to children and adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related