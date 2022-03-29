GRANBY, NY – State Police are investigating a one-vehicle roll-over crash that occurred on State Route 48 in the town of Granby, Oswego County.

Yesterday, March 28, 2022, at 5:42 a.m., a 2014 Chevrolet operated by 34-year-old Cyndal M. Fredenburg from Fulton, New York, was traveling northbound on Rt.48 when she lost control and exited the east shoulder of the roadway, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Fredenburg was transported to Oswego Hospital for minor injuries. The crash caused a power outage. State Route 48 was closed for several hours while crews repaired the utility pole.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Fulton City Fire Department, Cody Fire Department, Granby Fire Department, Menters Ambulance, State DOT, and National Grid.

