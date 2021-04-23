Fulton Wrestling Facility Receives Grant From Shineman Foundation

FULTON – The Fulton Wrestling Club was recently presented with a $75,000 check from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation to help pay for the construction of the club’s new training facility.

It is by far the largest contribution the club has received in its eight month long fundraising drive. The award brings the building fund to over $155,000 not including material and service donations.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” said Head Wrestling Coach Jeff Waldron. “Speaking on behalf of everyone in the Fulton Wrestling community, we want to thank the Shineman Foundation, its Board of Directors and staff for the very generous grant. This grant puts us over 80% of our total fundraising goal.”

When completed, the facility will house programs for kids in the Greater Fulton area from elementary school through college.

“The Shineman Foundation is thrilled to provide this funding to the Fulton Wrestling Club,” said Executive Director Karen Goetz. “Our Board of Directors was so impressed by what this all volunteer organization has achieved in the past, and especially what its plans are for serving the community in the future with this new facility.”

The new building will be located at the corner of Emery Street and Broadway (NYS Rte 3) and construction of the 5,000 square feet facility which will fit two full wrestling mats is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Fulton Wrestling has a rich history in the community. Known mostly for its accomplishments at the high school varsity level, it’s the Fulton Wrestling Club, founded in 1975, that is the engine driving the program’s success.

More than 150 kids participate in club programs every year and while the school system makes space available when it can, the program’s leadership has long sought a wrestling facility where they could accommodate more kids more often.

“We expect the new facility will help us win more championships at every level but more importantly— as coaches—it will give us more opportunities to positively affect kids in our community,” Waldron said.

According to the veteran coach: “Our primary mission is to help kids become better people”.

With the Shineman grant, the club is approaching the final financial hurdles in making what had been the dream of the Fulton Wrestling community for two generations a reality. Club officials say they hope to have the training facility up and running this summer.

Donations to the Fulton Wrestling Club’s building fund can be made at the club’s website.

***

The Fulton Wrestling Club is a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation. Founded in 1975, the club serves the Greater Fulton NY community.

