FULTON – Bands, fire trucks, Fulton’s Veteran of the Year and more are lining up for Fulton’s Annual Memorial Day Salute, presented by Fulton’s Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary, and Sunrise Rotary clubs. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 27 and kicks off with a parade starting at 10:00 a.m.

“It’s Oswego County’s biggest and best parade,” Service Clubs Committee Chair Doug Stevens said. “As in past years, the parade starts on the city’s east side, comes straight down Broadway and finishes at the Fulton Community Center at Recreation Park. This year’s theme is ‘Remembering and Honoring our Veterans with Grace and Gratitude.’

“At 11:30 in the Community Center, the Fire and Police Band will play our national anthem, and Down Beat Percussion and the Highland Pipe Band will each play several numbers to start off the day’s events. Admission is free and the emcee for the event will be Natalie Lewin. There will several food trucks at the park, indoor vendors, and rides and concessions provided by Ontario Amusements both Friday night and Saturday. Kiwanis will be serving BBQ chicken until gone, and the Fulton Lions Club will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs,” Stevens said.

According to Stevens, the remainder of events are as follows:

Noon- Mayor Deana Michaels will be introduced to announce the Veteran of the Year and parade winners

1:00 p.m. – Fulton Community Dixieland Band performs

2:00 p.m. – Fulton Community Band performs

3:00 p.m. – Face painters will take the stage

4:00 p.m. – Performance by Dave Domicolo

6:00-9:30 p.m., headliner Scars & Stripes will perform, with a break from 7:00-7:30 p.m. for the Watch Fire on the Lake Neahtawanta shore at the south end of Denesha Field

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks

Scars & Stripes has played Turning Stone Casino, Rivers Casino & Resort, and many local clubs. They are scheduled to play June 2 – dedicating the evening in tribute to Metallica as part of Auburn’s Alive After Five Concert Series at Falcon Park. They will also play on Aug. 10 at Oswego’s West Linear Park as part of their summer concert series.

