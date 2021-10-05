Tuesday night FCSD sent out the following via social media:

“The investigation into the potential threat against G. Ray Bodley High School is complete and it has been determined that there is no credible threat to our students, staff or school.

All high school students will return to in person learning tomorrow, October 6, 2021. Staff will return to their regular assignments at school.”

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School students are learning remotely today, October 5, due to a report of a “potential threat” against the high school, according to FCSD Superintendent Brian Pulvino.

Pulvino sent out the following letter to the FCSD community:

Dear FCSD Families:

Last evening, we were notified that the Fulton Police Department (FPD) received a report of a potential threat against G. Ray Bodley High School. The threat has not been substantiated at this time, however, the FPD investigation is ongoing and our staff is fully cooperating.

While this investigation is ongoing, we are transitioning all high school students to remote learning for Tuesday, October 5, 2021, until we can determine it is safe to be at school. All students need to follow their schedules by signing into their Google Meet links (found in their Google Classrooms).

All other schools will be in session on a normal schedule for in-person learning.

We take all reports of threats seriously. We encourage all students, families and members of our school community to report all safety concerns immediately to any member of our staff. If you have any information, please contact the office of the Superintendent at 315-593-5511.

We will provide updates as soon as they are available.

Sincerely,

Brian Pulvino

Superintendent

