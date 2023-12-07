GRB Announces Students Selected for Area All State Ensemble

FULTON – Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School is pleased to announce that fourteen students were selected to perform at the Zone 4 NYSSMA Area All State. These young musicians participated in concerts held at Phoenix High School on Saturday, November 18 – a great honor showcasing their exceptional skills.

Students selected included Joshua King, Jacob King, Owen Dumouchel, Emily Barrett, Braeden Frost, Liam Walberger, Joseph Cortini, Karina Santana, Valerie Nichols, Keirnan Percival, Ada Dumouchel, Brogan Quirk, Annie Quirk, and Q Evans. All were selected for the NYSSMA concert band, having already been involved in the Fulton Wind Ensemble.

“We are very proud of them all and their accomplishments,” said Mr. Luigi Giacomucci, who joined G. Ray Bodley High School as the band director this year. “The hard work and dedication demanded is evident and past band directors Stephanie Mata, Carrie Foster and Terry Caviness did an excellent job of preparing them for their auditions. The students were excellent representatives of our music department.”

NYSSMA, the New York County School Music Association, is the largest County affiliate of the National Association for Music Education. The Mission of the New York County School Music Association (NYSSMA) is to advance music education across New York County for its membership and students in member school programs.

