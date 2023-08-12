FULTON, NY – Ray Bodley’s Early College High School program continues to offer Fulton students exceptional experiences throughout the summer break. This August, students in the program’s health science program began an exciting job shadowing opportunity in partnership with Oswego Health.

The Early College High School program partners the school with Cayuga Community College, Oswego Health, and several other agencies to provide students with both college credit and professional experiences. The program offers two pathways: Information technology and health sciences. Throughout their high school careers, program participants engage in a rigorous curriculum that focuses their courseload on their chosen path.

This summer, 35 incoming sophomores within the health sciences program are being welcomed into a job-shadowing program through Oswego Health. Students can select areas of interest and work alongside medical professionals in a variety of related areas.

“Opportunities like shadowing the talented team at Oswego Health are part of what makes our Early College High School program so successful and appealing,” said Cayuga Professor Sarah Yaw, Director of Cayuga’s K-12 Partnerships & Academic Pathways. “The program helps students earn college credits, but it also helps them see potential career paths and how they can reach those careers.”

Students overwhelmingly enjoy and benefit from the experience. Autumn Barrick, one of the participants in the program, began one of her recent shadowing days within in-patient psychology before moving to the ICU later in the day.

“This morning was very memorable,” she said, recounting her experiences working with several psychological professionals. “We get to see what we want to do while still exploring different paths, too.”

Madalyn LaBeef, another sophomore in the program, began her day with medical imaging before an afternoon in women’s services. She praised the opportunity, noting how – in addition to job shadowing experiences like these – Early College students have the benefit of graduating from high school with a substantial number of college credits.

“The Early College Health Sciences program with Fulton, Mexico, and Hannibal High Schools, along with Cayuga Community College, is critical in our strategy to stabilizing the healthcare workforce in our community,” added Marq Brown, Oswego Health’s VP of Human Resources and Chief People Officer. “Oswego Health is proud to be a partner in this program by inviting these students to explore various positions throughout our facilities. We care about investing in these students and provide several tuition opportunities to help them follow their chosen career paths.”

The Early College Health Sciences Program – now in its fourth year– continues to grow and develop at GRB.

“When this program comes up on resumes,” said Sean Broderick, ECHS coordinator, “it’s going to make all the difference.”

