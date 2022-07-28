Mayor Michaels Announces Planned Redevelopment Of Nestle’s Building 30

July 28, 2022 ChirelloMarketing
Photo of the former Nestle site.

FULTON – As part of Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), plans have been submitted by Construction Design and Management, (CDM), Syracuse, to redevelop the former Nestle site’s Building 30 as residential units, as it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“The 130,000 square foot building, located on the corner of S. 4th and Fay streets across from Aldi, will be redeveloped into approximately 65-70 mixed-income residential units, with the possibility of a commercial component on the first floor,” Michaels said. “We are delighted that CDM has taken an interest in this property and see it as part of the renaissance that will be occurring at the Nestle site.”

Preliminary sketch by MacKnight Architects may not reflect final design plans.

Cory Bendekovic, director of business development for CDM, said: “The project will help to retain current residents of the city faced with limited options, while simultaneously attracting new residents from surrounding communities who currently commute due to a lack of  housing that fits their needs… In addition, this project will increase pedestrian traffic, improve quality of life, and generate a boost to the economy through new residents’ patronage of local businesses. We hope that this project and the others involved in the DRI serve as a catalyst for future development in the Fulton community.”

Sarah Farley, executive director of the Fulton Community Development Agency, said that “beyond the revitalization of a distressed property, this project will potentially result in additional investments being made to other areas of the former Nestle site.”

 “This is just one of the many DRI projects that brings our community together, while improving the overall economic health of the region,” Michaels said. “We’ll be sharing more stories in the coming weeks on other exciting projects that are part of our DRI plan.”

Print this entry

About ChirelloMarketing 947 Articles
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.

1 Comment

Comments are closed.