Milo Johnson To Headline Oct. 14 At Fulton Lions Club ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night

FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be Becky Wiggins. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need.

“This event has been very successful for us and the community. It’s sure to be a fun, entertaining night for all,” said Brett Tallents, Fulton Lions president.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. There will also be a 50-50 drawing and a raffle for a ticket in our next Lions Loot Sweepstakes.

Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Devine Designs, Fulton Medicine Place, Phoenix Medicine Place, Mimi’s Drive-In, Steve Chirello Advertising, and the Fulton Polish Home.

Ticket donations sold at the door can be purchased for $20 per person and “Laugh Package” tables of eight may also be purchased in advance until October 7, for $200 per table. “Laugh with the Lions-Laugh Package” includes reserved preferred seating near the stage, waitress service, specialty pizzas, snacks and soda, and one complimentary drink per person.

For more information contact co-chair Linda Hughes at (315) 960-3019. Visit Fultonlionsclub.com to purchase tickets via PayPal.

“Our headliner, Milo Johnson, had our audience in stitches last year,” said Linda Hughes, event co-chair. “He’s originally from the Baltimore area and lives here in Fulton. We can’t wait to see what material he’s developed for this year’s comedy night.”

Becky Wiggins, the opening act, is from Rome, and she has been doing stand-up comedy for two years. She has opened for Pinky Patel, Karen Rontowski and other comedians across upstate NY.

“With shows at The Funnybone, Fat Katz, The Uptown and the Kallet, I keep very busy,” Wiggins said.

She competed in the Syracuse Clash of Comics on September 1 and she hosts an open mic night in Rome as well.

The Fulton Lions Club helps the community with a variety of projects and services by their annual fundraising events such as the Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Charby’s Duck Derby. For further information visit their website, https://fultonlionsclub.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...