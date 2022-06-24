FULTON – N.E.T. & Die President and CEO Michelle Shatrau has noticed the positive changes happening in the city of Fulton and wanted N.E.T. & Die to be a part of this success.

“We are pleased to make a donation of $500 and support the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) transformation initiative. We are proud to be a part of the city of Fulton and want to support projects that make the city a better place to live and work,” Shatrau said.

N.E.T. & Die, Inc. is a third generation family-owned and operated CNC machine shop located in Fulton since the 1960s. They provide custom, prototype, low volume production and repair machined products. They have manufactured large items such as staging equipment for cruise ships and Las Vegas casinos and small items like tank scopes for the military.

With over 500 years of manufacturing experience, their team can provide unparalleled engineering support and machining expertise.

The Fulton Block Builder project is dedicated to revitalizing Fulton’s neighborhoods one block at a time. The core feature of this approach is to build on strengths rather than just fix weaknesses. Property owners working together in one block builds community and generates confidence. Pride is what comes through. Pride is the name of the game. It is the essence of stability which in turn is the backbone of good schools, a strong tax base, a vibrant civic and cultural life, and a thriving downtown.

To learn more about Fulton Block Builders go to the website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/ or on the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fultonblockbuilders/posts/?ref=page_internal

“The support of our local businesses has been heartwarming and inspiring,” said FBB Director Linda Eagan. “We welcome N.E.T. & Die’s support and thank them for their confidence in the work FBB is doing.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...