OCO Honors Greater Syracuse Association Of REALTORS®

FULTON – More than 20 years ago the Oswego County Chapter of Realtors began a mission to make the holiday season a little brighter for homeless youth in need in our community.

Under the direction of Marilyn Boyzuick the group created and orchestrated an auction to benefit Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) PATH program, a transitional living program for homeless youth ages 16 to 21.

The PATH program provides the opportunity for young people to learn independent living skills, complete educational goals and become responsible members of the community. Many young adults enter PATH with little to no possessions, including winter coats, hats, scarves, gloves or boots, but thanks to the generosity of the of the Oswego County Chapter of Realtors, now part of the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS®, young people in PATH who are trying to better their lives, now receive holiday gifts they will fondly remember.

“We are very fortunate to count the Oswego County Chapter of Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS® among our supporters,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier. “Their generosity over the years and their concern for the youth in our community that PATH serves is immeasurable. The work that the auction committee does and the donations they have made to PATH have had a tremendously positive impact on hundreds of homeless youth that have benefited from the PATH program. Since 2011 the Realtors’ PATH auction has raised over $50,000! ”

“I’m honored to be able to present the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS®

PATH Auction Committee with OCO’s Special Donor Recognition Award and a very special thank you in memory of Marilyn Boyzuick for her vision of helping youth in our community and for making the annual PATH Auction a reality,” said Cooper-Currier.

“REALTORS® are proud to support Oswego County Opportunities in their efforts on behalf of our homeless youth,” said Lynnore Fetyko, CEO of the Greater Syracuse Association of REALTORS®. “REALTORS have a long history of giving back to their communities, and we are thankful for the opportunity to help the PATH program give these young people the opportunity they deserve to grow and succeed. We applaud PATH’s good works in the community.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...