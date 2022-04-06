Oswego County Federal Credit Union Donates To Fulton Block Builders

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s (FCU), Kristin Elkin, Fulton Branch Manager recently presented Linda Eagan with a check for $2,500 for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) project.

“Oswego County Federal Credit Union is proud to be a Corporate Sponsor of this transformative initiative and thanks all those involved for their continued enthusiasm and hard work,” Elkin said. “FBB is a program that generates neighborhood pride and helps homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment… At Oswego County FCU, the credit union motto of ‘People Helping People’ is not some fancy slogan; it’s something we believe in and practice every day. Supporting the Block Builder movement is a perfect partnership for us.”

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous, and timely manner. They currently serve the financial needs of approximately 12,500 members from throughout Oswego County.

“Those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Oswego County, are eligible to join the Oswego County FCU’s family,” Elkin said.

“This generous donation from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union moves FBB $2,500 closer to our fundraising goal,” Eagan said. “This means we will have the funds available for 2022 Block Challenge grants. Many people have asked how they can get involved with FBB.”

Interested home owners in Fulton can go the FBB website for help. https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

Donations can be made on the FBB website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

or by mailing a check to:

CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, New York 13202

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...