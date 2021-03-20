Oswego County Health Department Announces Free Rapid PCR COVID Tests March 30 In Fulton

March 20, 2021 Contributor
Oswego County Health Department staff work with Pulaski Urgent Care staff to provide free COVID-19 testing to community members. Photo courtesy of Sonia Robinson.

FULTON – The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide Oswego County residents free rapid PCR COVID-19 testing in Fulton on Tuesday, March 30.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit and provide testing at a drive-through clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. 

Registration is required. To register, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

