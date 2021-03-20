FULTON – The Oswego County Health Department has partnered with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide Oswego County residents free rapid PCR COVID-19 testing in Fulton on Tuesday, March 30.

Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit and provide testing at a drive-through clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php or call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. The hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

