FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Executive Director Laurie Davis for 25 years of service.

Davis started in the agency’s Finance Department, which she headed for six years before assuming the role of Executive Director in 2016. Since then, she has focused on increasing the agency’s efficiency and adaptability—two qualities that have been key to the agency’s resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so grateful for the team at Oswego Industries and their enthusiasm about moving the agency forward,” Davis said. “It’s incredible to see all that we’ve accomplished over the last 25 years and I’m ready to keep that momentum going.”

If you are interested in being part of our team, the agency is currently recruiting candidates for full-time and part-time positions. Job seekers are encouraged to call 315-598-3108 or email [email protected] for more information. Job postings related to administration, human services, custodial and maintenance positions are available on Oswego Industries’ website: www.oswegoindustriesinc.org/careers.

Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York which has been dedicated to the provision of services to individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...