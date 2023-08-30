Oswego Industries Inc. Donates Bicycle Helmets to the Fulton Police Department

FULTON, NY – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, donated bicycle helmets to the Fulton Police Department.

Fulton Police Sergeant Steve Lunn stated, “The Fulton Police Department will provide a helmet, free of charge, whenever someone comes to the Police Station and requests a bike helmet.”

About Oswego Industries: Oswego Industries is a private, not-for-profit agency located in Fulton, New York, dedicated to providing services to individuals with disabilities. Their mission is to empower people with disabilities to live fulfilling lives of their choosing through education, advocacy, and increased community acceptance and participation. For more information, visit www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...