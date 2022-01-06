FULTON – Oswego Industries, a Fulton-based non-profit that supports people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, has announced a new initiative in its Pre-Vocation program focusing on work readiness.

The initiative has been organized by Lisa Williams, the agency’s Vocational Coordinator, and Su-Ann Howard, the agency’s Senior Career and Employment Services Specialist.

“The skills [of people in the Pre-Vocation Program] aren’t shining through just yet, but they’re fully capable of working in the community,” Williams said. “We individualize their supports to help each person accomplish their goals.”

Some of the new skills being worked on in the initiative include interviewing, phone etiquette, and basic computer skills. Funding from Allen Speiser Memorial Vocational Rehabilitation Fund, an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation, supported the purchase of computer equipment being used in the program’s training room.

“I used to be too shy to talk to staff at Walmart if I needed help finding something,” said Bryan Heffler, an individual participating in the Work Readiness Initiative. “Webinars from the Department of Labor and from YouTube are helping me learn how to speak up and communicate. I love watching webinars—I learn better from them than from doing worksheets.”

Heffler’s next goal in the program is to learn about appropriate dresswear for interviews and tips for filling out job applications.

Jason Krause is working on typing skills and vending machine maintenance through the program, but with different goals in mind.

“I used to work in the community, but I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to do more on my line [in the Oswego Industries textiles division], like answer the phone.”

With the interview and writing skills he is learning, Krause feels the possibilities are endless.

“I’ll be able to do everything,” he said.

After 21 years at the agency, he is also hoping to be able to navigate Facebook so he can follow the Oswego Industries page.

Williams says the next step forward for the Pre-Vocation Program is to shift trainings to a primarily community-based model.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Each person-centered program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

