FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful hanging baskets for sale.

Orders are open until May 5 at 4 p.m., and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, May 21, with pick-up available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Choose from seven different types of flowers, including Fuchsia, Geraniums, and Supertunias (a petunia variety) in a variety of colors, for just $20 each or three for $55. View available varieties and order tickets online at bit.ly/hanging-baskets-sale or call Rebekkah Frisch at 315-598-3108, ext. 232 for more information. Purchase online at bit.ly/hanging-baskets-sale or mail a check to Oswego Industries c/o Rebekkah Frisch at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, with desired flower varieties noted.

Pick up the flowers at Oswego Industries Campus at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton.

“Celebrate the start of spring with these gorgeous flowers while knowing you’re giving back to our community and its small businesses,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

