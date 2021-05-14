FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, was recently gifted over $800 by Sarah Powell, an individual supported by the agency.

Powell knits and sells beanie hats under the name Sarah’s Hats, and then donates the proceeds of her sales.

“I want to get the word out about OI and support the staff and my friends here,” Powell said of her donation.

Hats are $10 each and can be ordered by sending a check to Sarah’s Hats at 1110 Utica Street, Fulton NY 13069.

“Sarah is a rock star,” said Rebekkah Frisch, Marketing & Communications Associate at Oswego Industries. “Her support helps us adapt our services and is a great reminder that people with disabilities don’t just receive services—they are valuable members of our community.”

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs. Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...