Oswego Industries Welcomes Michele Hourigan To Board Of Directors

FULTON – Oswego Industries is proud to welcome Michele Hourigan of the Oswego Health Foundation to its Board of Directors.

The agency, which has been operating in Fulton since 1968, empowers people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing.

Prior to joining Oswego Health, Hourigan was the HR Associate at Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County.

“I developed such strong connections with the individuals supported by the agency and I care so strongly about the work they do there,” Hourigan said. “It is a huge honor to be joining the Board of Directors.”

Hourigan hopes to be able to connect Oswego Industries with new relationships to assist with marketing, Business Service contracts, and other relevant pursuits.

“I meet so many people through my work with Oswego Health,” Hourigan said. “The right introduction at the right time can make a world of difference to everyone involved.”

Hourigan graduated with a BA in Public Justice from SUNY Oswego, and is a lifelong resident of Oswego. Her passion for the work the agency does and her deep ties to the community are strong assets, and the agency is looking forward to working with her in her new role on the board.

“Michelle is a welcome addition to our Board,” said Mike Egan, Board President. “Her general knowledge of not-for-profit operations, as well her personal knowledge and understanding of the Programs and Services offered by Oswego Industries, allow her to bring a unique perspective to our operations.”

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Each person-centered program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

