‘Saturday In The Park’ Concert, Sept. 3, Features Montalbano Quartet, Free Ice Cream

FULTON – The Fulton Jazz Festival is sponsoring ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. 4th St., according to festival president Joe Cortini.

“The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is made possible with funding from the Music Performance Trust Fund, runs from 2 to 3 p.m. and also offers free ice cream sponsored by the Fulton Lions Club and Cortini Shoe Store,” Cortini said.

Concert logistics assistance is courtesy of the city of Fulton and Fulton Parks and Recreation. Performing with the Montalbanos will be Joe Cortini on drums, and Matt Vacanti on bass, both of whom are members of Jazz Mafia and are well-known and respected in the Central NY music community.

Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said that the concert makes use of the recently installed Leo Chirello Memorial Gazebo in Voorhees Park, and “gives residents and visitors the chance to enjoy a pleasant respite with top-quality performers in a beautiful park on a Saturday afternoon.”

“Vocalist Julie Falatico and pianist Rick Montalbano bring the Great American Song Book to life as they perform Standards from Cole Porter to Bacharach,” Cortini said. “Add to that a sprinkling of Jobim, Brazil ’66 and The Beatles and you have a memorable time spent with Julie and Rick. They are also releasing a Christmas album this fall, titled: ‘Julie and Rick at the Christmas Place.'”

Husband and wife duo Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico have their musical roots planted firmly in Jazz and Great American Songbook traditions, while expanding their talents into the Funk, Latin and Neo-Soul realms, according to Cortini.

“Julie and Rick are in the midst of their first album collaboration ‘One Heart’ and perform in a variety of musical venues throughout New York State and beyond,” Cortini said. “Music is Rick Montalbano’s life. He began a long career as keyboardist, composer, arranger and Jazz Educator in the 1960s and has played with a virtual who’s who of the Jazz and Entertainment World. Sammy Award nominee Julie Falatico began her musical pursuits in Los Angeles and Cleveland, singing with some of the country’s best musicians before returning to her roots in Upstate New York in the early 2000s. Julie’s warm, sultry voice blends beautifully with Rick’s masterful keyboard skills. Together they bring their audiences on an engaging, inspiring and intimate musical journey.”

Some seating will be provided, but concert attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs if possible. For more information on events in Fulton, visit www.fultonny.org/events.

