Senior Fair to Highlight Community Resources

FULTON, NY – Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!
Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 22nd at the Fulton War Memorial Ice Arena, 609 West Broadway in Fulton from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 40 exhibitors and vendors representing virtually every facet of health and wellness, from nutrition and healthcare to residential care centers and insurance.
“The Senior Fair is an excellent opportunity for our community to discover the resources that are readily available to seniors through the county,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health Joelle Hutson. “In addition to the vendors, which will be offering health tips and wellness information, CenterWell Home Health will offer free balance screenings and helpful ways in which seniors, caregivers, and health care providers can prevent falls. Vendors will also be giving away a number of free items, including Deterra bags for medication disposal and medication bags that make it easy to bring all your medications with you to doctor visits.”
Vendors at the Senior Fair include:
Aetna
Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc.
ARISE
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay
Aurora of Central New York
Center Well Homecare
Central New York Lyme & Tick-Borne Disease Alliance
CNY Folksmarch
Community Living Advocates
Empower Parkinson
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Farnham Family Services
Fidelis Care
Food Bank of Central New York
Fulton Family Welcome Center
Hearing Life
InterFaith Works of CNY
Liberty Resources Mobile Mental Health Crisis Unit
Nascentia Health
North Country Library System
NY Connects
NY StateWide Senior Action Council
NYS EPIC
OCO Health Education
OCO- Nutrition Services
Oswego County Emergency Management Office
Oswego County Health Department
Oswego County Office For The Aging
Oswego County Prevention Coalition
Oswego County Traffic Safety Board
Oswego County Transportation
Oswego Health
Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA)
OCO- SCORE Program
Seniors Helping Seniors
Silver Fox Adult Day Centers
St. Luke Health Services/Bishop’s Commons/St. Francis Commons
Superior Insulation Company
The Gardens
Morningstar Residential Care Center
The Maples
Touching Hearts at Home
UnitedHealthcare Medicare Solutions
Veterans Association
Wayne Drugs
WellCare
Additionally, attendees that wish can receive a box of food courtesy of the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. Each box includes fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last.
Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Joelle Hutson at 315-598-4717, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.
Be the first to comment