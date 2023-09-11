Senior Fair to Highlight Community Resources

FULTON, NY – Looking for information on programs and services designed specifically for seniors? Interested in useful giveaways and free food? Then you won’t want to miss the Oswego County Senior Fair!

Presented by Caring Community Advocates, the Oswego County Senior Fair will be held September 22nd at the Fulton War Memorial Ice Arena, 609 West Broadway in Fulton from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The event will feature more than 40 exhibitors and vendors representing virtually every facet of health and wellness, from nutrition and healthcare to residential care centers and insurance.

“The Senior Fair is an excellent opportunity for our community to discover the resources that are readily available to seniors through the county,” said Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Coordinator of Community Health Joelle Hutson. “In addition to the vendors, which will be offering health tips and wellness information, CenterWell Home Health will offer free balance screenings and helpful ways in which seniors, caregivers, and health care providers can prevent falls. Vendors will also be giving away a number of free items, including Deterra bags for medication disposal and medication bags that make it easy to bring all your medications with you to doctor visits.”

Vendors at the Senior Fair include:

Aetna

Anthony House by Wellhouse Ministries, Inc.

ARISE

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

Aurora of Central New York

Center Well Homecare

Central New York Lyme & Tick-Borne Disease Alliance

CNY Folksmarch

Community Living Advocates

Empower Parkinson

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Farnham Family Services

Fidelis Care

Food Bank of Central New York

Fulton Family Welcome Center

Hearing Life

InterFaith Works of CNY

Liberty Resources Mobile Mental Health Crisis Unit

Nascentia Health

North Country Library System

NY Connects

NY StateWide Senior Action Council

NYS EPIC

OCO Health Education

OCO- Nutrition Services

Oswego County Emergency Management Office

Oswego County Health Department

Oswego County Office For The Aging

Oswego County Prevention Coalition

Oswego County Traffic Safety Board

Oswego County Transportation

Oswego Health

Retired Public Employees Association (RPEA)

OCO- SCORE Program

Seniors Helping Seniors

Silver Fox Adult Day Centers

St. Luke Health Services/Bishop’s Commons/St. Francis Commons

Superior Insulation Company

The Gardens

Morningstar Residential Care Center

The Maples

Touching Hearts at Home

UnitedHealthcare Medicare Solutions

Veterans Association

Wayne Drugs

WellCare

Additionally, attendees that wish can receive a box of food courtesy of the CNY Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry. Each box includes fresh produce, refrigerator items, and shelf stable goods. Boxes will be available on a first come first served basis while supplies last.

Operating under the auspices of OCO’s Rural Health Network, Caring Community Advocates works to meet the needs of Oswego County’s senior population as well as their caregivers. For more information on the Oswego County Senior Fair contact Joelle Hutson at 315-598-4717, via email at [email protected], or visit oco.com.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...