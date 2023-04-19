FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s (FCU), Bill Carhart, CEO and Caitlin Cole, Head Member Service Representative recently presented Linda Eagan with a check for $5,000 for the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) project.

“Oswego County Federal Credit Union is proud to be a Corporate Sponsor of this transformative initiative and thanks all those involved for their continued enthusiasm and hard work!” Carhart said. “FBB is a program that generates neighborhood pride and helps homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment. At Oswego County FCU, the credit union motto of ‘People Helping People’ is not some fancy slogan; it’s something we believe in and practice every day! Supporting the Block Builder movement is a perfect partnership for us.”

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous and timely manner. They currently serve the financial needs of approximately 11,000 members from throughout Oswego County.

“Those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Oswego County, are eligible to join the Oswego County FCU’s family” shared Cole.

“This generous donation from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union moves FBB $5000 closer to our fundraising goal,” Eagan said. “This means we will have the funds available for

2023 Block Challenge grants. Many people have asked how they can get involved with FBB. Interested homeowners in Fulton can go the FBB website for help.

https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com There they will find sample letters, tips, frequently asked questions, and detailed information about how the program works.”

