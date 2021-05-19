FULTON – Each year Burritt Motors and their employees volunteer to participate in a special “Day of Caring,” established by United Way of Greater Oswego County to improve the lives of people in the community and help those in need through a dedicated day of service.

The 2021 Day of Caring will kick off the morning of Wednesday, May 26 and focuses on assisting homebound and disabled seniors in the Oswego area. United Way of Greater Oswego County believes everyone has the right to age in good health with dignity in their home and community.

Volunteers will help spruce up and make minor house repairs for 10 homes including painting, trimming, mulching, planting flowers and other outdoor needs to assist the resident.

United Way and Burritt Motors are on their way to recruiting 80 volunteers for the May 26, 2021 Day of Caring but welcomes and encourages many more. All volunteers will be offered breakfast and Day of Caring T-shirt and can choose to work a morning shift (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) or afternoon shift (12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or the full day. Burritt Motors and their team will provide all supplies and equipment. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the volunteer locations. United Way requests that volunteers call 315-593-1900 to sign up to volunteer by Thursday, May 20.

“This year has been different. We haven’t been able to gather in large groups or hold our usual volunteer activities safely. It was tempting to cancel another event and chalk it up to the pandemic, but we are committed to our county residents and partners,” says Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County. “As soon as Rich Burritt told me that he wanted to make this year’s Day of Caring the biggest event ever, I knew we could accomplish our goal by bringing people together to harness the volunteer spirit.”

While many agencies have had to scale back their activities and outreach, this Day of Caring will be the largest one-day project yet. Each location will have a team leader and 5 to 8 volunteers, depending on the amount of work to be done. All work at all 10 locations will happen at the same time, throughout the city of Oswego, Scriba, Minetto and Town of Oswego.

“United Way is proud to stand up for our most vulnerable neighbors who we see even more clearly in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis. I am inspired by Burritt Motors’ team of volunteers in setting such a strong example of what we can do to make a better quality of life when we LIVE UNITED,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at UWGOC.

To register as a volunteer or a group, send an email to [email protected] or call 315-593-1900. People who do not have time to volunteer are asked to help in another way by donating to United Way, online at www.oswegounitedway.org or via mail at United Way of Greater Oswego County, 1 S. First Street, Fulton, NY 13069.

United Way Day of Caring: United Way Day of Caring is an invitation for people and organizations around the world to take action to address a variety of challenges. It is a day that thousands of volunteers join United Way to make their communities stronger through putting our mission into action by volunteering to improve the building blocks for a good quality of life.

