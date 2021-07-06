PULASKI, NY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board is pleased to announce a car seat safety check scheduled for Saturday, July 17.

The event is held in partnership with the Pulaski Police Department and will run from 10 a.m. to noon at Deaton’s ACE Building and Home Center, 3970 Port St., Pulaski.

“This is going to be a great event, free to the entire Oswego County community,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Kyle Boeckmann. “According to recently polling, approximately 90% of all car seats are installed incorrectly. With this event, it is our mission to check that the seats are installed properly to ensure the safety of all children. We would like to thank the Pulaski Police Department and Deaton’s for their help and allowing the use of their grounds to hold this event.”

Certified car seat technicians from various agencies will be on hand to assist with car seat checks. They can also help answer caregiver questions and offer support and education to all attendees about proper car seat use and installation.

Participants are asked to make an appointment in advance to help event operations move along smoothly. Car seat safety checks usually run between 30 and 45 minutes. To schedule an appointment, call 315-343-2344 ext. 22.

This car seat event is held by the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board through a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee. For more information about the event, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-343-2344 ext. 22 or email at [email protected].

