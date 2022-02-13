Govenor Hochul Updates New Yorkers On State’s Progress Combating COVID-19

NEW YORK – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

 “New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

 Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test results reported – 169,476
  • Total positive – 4,232
  • Percent positive – 2.50%
  • 7-Day average percent positive – 3.37%
  • Patient hospitalization – 3,883 (-266)
  • Patients newly admitted – 432
  • Patients in ICU – 635 (-33)
  • Patients in ICU with intubation – 369 (-32)
  • Total discharges – 280,374 (+587)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 54,073

 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  •  Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 67,779

 This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and New York City to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

 Total vaccine doses administered – 36,436,580

  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours  47,847
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days  294,688
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC)  80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8

 Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Capital Region

43.40

39.69

37.43

Central New York

51.80

48.36

44.64

Finger Lakes

31.51

28.22

26.54

Long Island

25.36

23.98

21.75

Mid-Hudson

27.10

25.27

22.70

Mohawk Valley

46.16

44.01

41.62

New York City

26.69

24.78

22.73

North Country

58.41

54.59

53.74

Southern Tier

45.63

42.18

40.39

Western New York

31.48

29.12

26.52

Statewide

30.88

28.68

26.48

 Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Capital Region

7.64%

6.93%

6.64%

Central New York

8.73%

7.83%

7.76%

Finger Lakes

6.69%

6.15%

5.75%

Long Island

4.25%

4.09%

3.79%

Mid-Hudson

3.52%

3.26%

3.01%

Mohawk Valley

7.19%

6.56%

6.32%

New York City

2.57%

2.35%

2.21%

North Country

9.18%

8.58%

8.35%

Southern Tier

5.35%

5.13%

4.80%

Western New York

7.18%

6.79%

6.30%

Statewide

3.88%

3.57%

3.37%

 Each New York City borough’s seven-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Friday, February 11, 2022

Bronx

2.28%

2.12%

1.91%

Kings

2.27%

2.03%

1.90%

New York

2.22%

1.98%

1.89%

Queens

3.56%

3.32%

3.15%

Richmond

2.82%

2.61%

2.48%

 Yesterday, 4,232 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,861,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

57,236

70

Allegany

8,611

18

Broome

43,514

72

Cattaraugus

14,914

29

Cayuga

15,368

23

Chautauqua

23,005

19

Chemung

20,658

37

Chenango

8,949

28

Clinton

15,758

81

Columbia

9,700

15

Cortland

10,118

29

Delaware

7,439

13

Dutchess

62,659

45

Erie

203,777

217

Essex

5,312

22

Franklin

8,780

24

Fulton

12,066

26

Genesee

13,410

17

Greene

8,323

8

Hamilton

818

6

Herkimer

13,332

11

Jefferson

19,231

42

Lewis

6,019

8

Livingston

11,308

12

Madison

12,485

37

Monroe

147,942

149

Montgomery

11,486

26

Nassau

395,873

250

Niagara

46,740

48

NYC

2,257,116

1,374

Oneida

51,387

88

Onondaga

105,247

199

Ontario

19,129

40

Orange

104,600

77

Orleans

8,463

6

Oswego

24,332

77

Otsego

9,434

19

Putnam

23,114

17

Rensselaer

30,275

25

Rockland

90,674

46

Saratoga

44,396

71

Schenectady

31,882

45

Schoharie

4,825

4

Schuyler

3,311

4

Seneca

5,641

16

St. Lawrence

19,912

64

Steuben

19,125

27

Suffolk

420,205

251

Sullivan

17,975

16

Tioga

10,323

12

Tompkins

16,958

48

Ulster

30,366

44

Warren

13,010

25

Washington

11,638

22

Wayne

16,646

36

Westchester

244,862

185

Wyoming

8,145

9

Yates

3,233

3

 Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

 

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

212

142

67.0%

70

33.0%

Central New York

119

85

71.4%

34

28.6%

Finger Lakes

414

198

47.8%

216

52.2%

Long Island

598

300

50.2%

298

49.8%

Mid-Hudson

366

164

44.8%

202

55.2%

Mohawk Valley

104

69

66.3%

35

33.7%

New York City

1,505

680

45.2%

825

54.8%

North Country

94

46

48.9%

48

51.1%

Southern Tier

122

63

51.6%

59

48.4%

Western New York

349

184

52.7%

165

47.3%

Statewide

3,883

1,931

49.7%

1,952

50.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

 Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,073. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

County

New Deaths                                  

Albany

1

Bronx

5

Dutchess

1

Erie

6

Fulton

1

Herkimer

1

Kings

7

Livingston

2

Monroe

2

Nassau

6

New York

4

Oneida

1

Onondaga

1

Orange

1

Otsego

1

Queens

9

Suffolk

7

Ulster

1

Washington

1

Westchester

1

Yates

1

Grand Total

60

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged five and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the five-11 age group is available on our website

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

 New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for five-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

 Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

 Yesterday, 8,855 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,650 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Capital Region

961,907

262

878,749

515

Central New York

643,540

246

594,163

323

Finger Lakes

860,141

304

795,363

462

Long Island

2,167,413

1,557

1,918,218

1,683

Mid-Hudson

1,693,805

942

1,480,606

1,362

Mohawk Valley

323,790

129

300,420

199

New York City

7,954,025

4,801

7,011,069

6,290

North Country

302,000

134

272,817

136

Southern Tier

437,758

193

400,024

263

Western New York

951,621

287

871,345

417

Statewide

16,296,000

8,855

14,522,774

11,650

Booster/Additional Shots

Region

Cumulative
Total

Increase over past 24 hours

Increase over past 7  days

Capital Region

444,548

1,232

6,712

Central New York

295,119

1,148

5,980

Finger Lakes

461,860

1,438

8,695

Long Island

1,055,965

4,814

27,851

Mid-Hudson

808,341

3,768

19,504

Mohawk Valley

157,153

645

3,070

New York City

2,671,455

11,768

72,816

North Country

138,289

652

2,924

Southern Tier

210,662

755

3,612

Western New York

501,953

1,057

8,464

Statewide

6,745,345

27,277

159,628

 The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

 

