Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces Resignation

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew Cuomo today announced he plans to step down from his role as New York’s governor in two weeks, passing the position onto Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

This announcement follows the investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo. After nearly five months, the independent investigators appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluded that Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments.

“The report said I sexually harassed 11 women, that was the headline people heard and saw and reacted to,” Cuomo said in a video today. “The reaction was outrage. It should have been. However, it was also false.”

Cuomo claimed his lawyers have reviewed the report and found “several issues and flaws,” however apologized for offending the 11 women who made allegations against him.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Cuomo said. “I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting. I do hug and kiss people casually, women and men. I have done it all my life. It’s who I’ve been since I can remember.”

Cuomo went on to explain his point of view on the events the allegations stemmed from. He also said he believes the controversy is “politically motivated”, “unfair,” “untruthful,” and “demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society.”

To avoid months of political and legal controversy consuming the government and costing taxpayers millions of dollars, he will step aside and let the government get back to governing.

“I work for you and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you, because as we say, ‘It’s not about me; it’s about we,'” Cuomo said. “Kathy Hochul, my Lieutenant Governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless. We have a lot going on.”

He then went through a list of accomplishments during his administration, discussed his daughters, and the state during the pandemic.

“It was an honor to lead,” Cuomo said. “Thank you for the honor of serving you. It has been the honor of my lifetime. God bless you.”

Statements from government officials:

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay: “Stepping down was inevitable, overdue and the only path forward for Andrew Cuomo. The scandals surrounding the governor’s office have generated one of the darkest periods in state history, and it’s fortunate the governor finally came to the realization that his resignation is clearly in the best interest of New York. What’s next for Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen, with multiple investigations on a number of issues still active. However, as Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepares to become the state’s first female governor, I hope that the transition of power is transparent, bipartisan and allows the state to get back to work, free of distractions, for its 20 million residents.”

State Senator Patty Ritchie: “It is well past time to close this unfortunate chapter in New York’s history. I am relieved that today, the Governor made the right decision to step down, which will allow us to regain focus on the tremendous challenges we face as a state. I look forward to working with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul in her new role as Governor, as she is someone I have known and worked with for many years, dating back to when we both served as County Clerks. A fellow Upstate New Yorker, I have always appreciated Lt. Governor Hochul’s willingness to listen, visit my district and understand the issues we face. I wish Lt. Governor Hochul the best of luck in her new position and am hopeful we can work expeditiously to get New York back on track.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer: “First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York.”

U.S. Rep. John Katko: “I commend the women who bravely spoke out against Governor Cuomo’s disturbing pattern of sexual harassment, abuse and retaliation. The Governor’s resignation is long overdue. Still, it does not adequately hold him accountable for his actions. Governor Cuomo abused his office and broke the law. I am glad that law enforcement in New York State continue to investigate the Governor’s actions. Criminal prosecution must remain on the table. New Yorkers continue to struggle with the lasting impacts of the ongoing pandemic. Officials in State Government, led by incoming Governor Kathy Hochul, must now focus on leading our pandemic recovery while addressing the deep-rooted corruption and abuse that has endured in Albany for far too long.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James: “Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it’s an important step towards justice. I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. The ascension of our Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, will help New York enter a new day. We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (via social media): “I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”

City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow: “Governor Cuomo did the right thing in resigning. Hopefully now, the state can get back on track. Over the last few years, I’ve developed a great working relationship with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. She has visited Oswego several times and has always been helpful, kind and generous to me. I look forward to working with her in her new role as Governor on many projects and initiatives for Oswego.”

City of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels: “It’s a great day forward. For far too long Fulton’s progress has been delayed due to the problems plaguing Albany. It’s time to get back to business and get the DRI, LWRP and other important initiatives moving forward for our city. Fulton is ready to go.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup: “We look forward to working with Governor Hochul on a wide variety of issues as we recover from the economic and health problems we experienced in the last year and a half, all indications are she will be like a breath of fresh air and any interactions we have had with the Lt Governor have been amazingly productive. I find it ironic that the last “chapter” comes just after his book fiasco.”

