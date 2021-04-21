Governor Cuomo Announces 16 Mass Vaccination Sites Will Accommodate Walk-In Appointments For Those Aged 60+

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning Friday, April 23, 16 mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for individuals age 60 and older.

One of the 16 sites included is the New York State Fairgrounds site in Syracuse, New York.

New York State will set aside a vaccine allocation to facilitate this expanded vaccination access. There may be a wait for those opting to walk-in at some sites depending on demand. Additionally, all proof of identity and insurance information, if applicable, will be needed.

“Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we’re building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites. A robust vaccination program is vitally important to the public health, and we’re working 24/7 to get shots in arms, protect New Yorkers and move the state forward.”

The 16 mass vaccination sites accepting walk-ins are:

CAPITAL REGION

Washington Avenue Armory

195 Washington Avenue

Albany, NY

Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd

Albany NY

CENTRAL NEW YORK

New York State Fair Site

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Dome Arena

2695 East Henrietta Road

Henrietta NY

Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot

1345 St. Paul Street

Rochester, NY

HUDSON VALLEY

New York National Guard Amory

2 Quincy Place

Yonkers, NY

LONG ISLAND

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center – Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY

Suffolk CCC – Brentwood

Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena

1001 Crooked Hill Road

Brentwood, NY

MOHAWK VALLEY

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Wildcat Field House

880 Wildcat Drive

Utica NY 13502

NEW YORK CITY

Javits Center

429 11th Ave

New York, NY

Yankee Stadium

1 E 161 St

The Bronx, NY

York College

160-2 Liberty Avenue

Jamaica, NY 11451

Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building

231 Crown Street

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Aqueduct Race Track – Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Boulevard

South Ozone Park, NY

SOUTHERN TIER

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Drive

Johnson City, NY

WESTERN NEW YORK

Delavan Grider Community Center

877 East Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, NY

New York State continues to expand eligibility for the vaccine and make it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. On April 12, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35,000 vaccines to address the college student population at SUNY schools and private colleges. This initial allocation will include 21,000 vaccines to be administered to SUNY students and 14,000 vaccines to be administered at private colleges. The vaccines will be administered to residential and non-commuter students who are leaving for the summer. On March 29, Governor Cuomo announced a new expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in New York. Beginning Tuesday, March 30 all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

