Governor Cuomo Announces 16 Mass Vaccination Sites Will Accommodate Walk-In Appointments For Those Aged 60+

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that beginning Friday, April 23, 16 mass vaccination sites will accept walk-in appointments for individuals age 60 and older.
One of the 16 sites included is the New York State Fairgrounds site in Syracuse, New York.
New York State will set aside a vaccine allocation to facilitate this expanded vaccination access. There may be a wait for those opting to walk-in at some sites depending on demand. Additionally, all proof of identity and insurance information, if applicable, will be needed.
“Every day our state moves closer to a post-pandemic future by vaccinating more New Yorkers, and we’re building on that momentum by making it easier for our residents to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re taking that effort a step further and making the vaccine more accessible to older New Yorkers by allowing walk-ins to get vaccinated at 16 mass vaccination sites. A robust vaccination program is vitally important to the public health, and we’re working 24/7 to get shots in arms, protect New Yorkers and move the state forward.”
The 16 mass vaccination sites accepting walk-ins are:
CAPITAL REGION
Washington Avenue Armory
195 Washington Avenue
Albany, NY
Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd
Albany NY
CENTRAL NEW YORK
New York State Fair Site
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY
FINGER LAKES
Rochester Dome Arena
2695 East Henrietta Road
Henrietta NY
Former Kodak Hawkeye Parking Lot
1345 St. Paul Street
Rochester, NY
HUDSON VALLEY
New York National Guard Amory
2 Quincy Place
Yonkers, NY
LONG ISLAND
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center – Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY
Suffolk CCC – Brentwood
Suffolk Federal Credit Union Arena
1001 Crooked Hill Road
Brentwood, NY
MOHAWK VALLEY
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Wildcat Field House
880 Wildcat Drive
Utica NY 13502
NEW YORK CITY
Javits Center
429 11th Ave
New York, NY
Yankee Stadium
1 E 161 St
The Bronx, NY
York College
160-2 Liberty Avenue
Jamaica, NY 11451
Medgar Evers College – Carroll Building
231 Crown Street
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Aqueduct Race Track – Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Boulevard
South Ozone Park, NY
SOUTHERN TIER
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY
WESTERN NEW YORK
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 East Delavan Avenue
Buffalo, NY
New York State continues to expand eligibility for the vaccine and make it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. On April 12, Governor Cuomo announced that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35,000 vaccines to address the college student population at SUNY schools and private colleges. This initial allocation will include 21,000 vaccines to be administered to SUNY students and 14,000 vaccines to be administered at private colleges. The vaccines will be administered to residential and non-commuter students who are leaving for the summer. On March 29, Governor Cuomo announced a new expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in New York. Beginning Tuesday, March 30 all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.
