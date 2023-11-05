Graber Focuses On Students, Embracing District Mission As New Fairley Assistant Principal

Fairley Elementary’s new Assistant Principal Emily Graber brings more than a decade of classroom teaching experience, a master’s degree in childhood education, and multiple leadership certifications to the helm.

Before being appointed to the position within the Hannibal Central School District, Graber served as a third-grade teacher in the Ithaca City School District for 12 years. She wanted to build upon her experience and was excited when the Fairley vacancy was announced.

“I was looking for a smaller district that was closer to home, and the more I looked into Hannibal, the more I realized how many positive moves they were making,” Graber said. “During the very first interaction I had with Hannibal administrators, I was impressed by their clear dedication to their students, and also by how warm and welcoming they were. By my second interview, I knew this was a special place and that I really wanted to be a part of what they were doing here.”

Graber’s primary focus will be on the students and the greater Warrior community.

“I’m hoping to really get to know and become a part of the community,” she said. “I want to learn as much as I can about our students, their families, and their lives. I also want to help our teachers and students continue to grow and progress in their learning and achievement.”

Outside of work, Graber enjoys golfing and spending time outdoors. She also likes to garden, cook and craft.

