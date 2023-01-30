Grant Program Adds Flavorful Twist To Historic Markers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, the nation’s leading funder of historic markers, is accepting online applications for grants that will cover the entire cost of historic markers that highlight iconic and beloved food dishes across the U.S.

Established by the Pomeroy Foundation, the Hungry for History® Marker Grant Program helps communities tell the stories of their local and regional food specialties using historic markers that are fully funded by grants. The deadline for the first phase of the Hungry for History grant application process – submitting an online Letter of Intent (LOI) – is Monday, March 13.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring greater attention to important local dishes and the role they have played in defining American culture and forging community identity,” Trustee and Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pomeroy Foundation Deryn Pomeroy said.“Specialties such as beef on weck and Smith Island cake are among the wonderful variety of local and regional foods showcased by Hungry for History markers. We look forward to helping more communities share their unique dishes during this grant round.”

To qualify for the Hungry for History grant program, the regional food specialty must be a prepared, ready-to-eat dish that originated before 1970 and is comprised of at least two ingredients. The dish must still be available to eat today and have historical significance to the surrounding community. All applications must also include primary source documentation that proves the food’s authenticity and significance to the region.

Through the Hungry for History program, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded funding for a variety of prepared dishes including: Smith Island cake in Berlin, Md.; salt potatoes in Syracuse, N.Y.; Michigan hot dogs in Plattsburgh, N.Y.; beef on weck in West Seneca, N.Y.; sonker in Mount Airy, N.C.; buckwheat cakes in Kingwood, W. Va.; barbecued chicken in Lansing, N.Y.; chocolate jumbles in Esperance, N.Y.; and chicken brissil in Greenville, Ala.

To apply online and to review the Hungry for History guidelines, visit the Pomeroy Foundation’s website: https://www.wgpfoundation.org/history/hungry-for-history/

About the Pomeroy Foundation

The William G. Pomeroy Foundation® is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and working to improve the probability of finding appropriate donor matches or other life-saving treatments for blood cancer patients. Established by Trustee Bill Pomeroy in 2005 to bring together his two greatest passions, the Pomeroy Foundation is a private, philanthropic organization located in Syracuse, N.Y. As the nation’s leading funder of historic roadside markers, the Pomeroy Foundation has awarded more than 2,000 grants for markers and bronze plaques in 48 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about the Pomeroy Foundation, visit wgpfoundation.org

