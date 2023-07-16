Hannibal Free Library Launches Summer Reading Program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Hannibal Free Library hosts its 2023 summer reading program, “All Together Now,” offering weekly activities, fun events and the chance to win prizes for reading. Participants will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from July 11 through August 22 at the Hannibal Free Library is located at 162 Oswego St., Hannibal. The seven-week program is primarily directed at children ages one to 12.

Each session includes a read-aloud and an activity or craft, such as a visit to Fair Haven Beach State Park, making LP Spin Art with G&L Music Studio and an interactive musical performance by Miss Amy of Music Together. The program will wrap up with a foam party and reading magic show by Rich the Magic Man on Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m.

Children will log each book they read, and everyone who turns in a reading log will be entered into a weekly prize drawing. At the end of the program, the top three readers will be awarded with grand prizes from local businesses.

Following each event, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Nutrition Services provides free lunches from 11 a.m. to noon.

All programming will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chairs. In case of rain, programs will meet upstairs in the children’s room or downstairs in the Hannibal Community Center.

Registration for the summer reading program is required. For more information or to register, contact the Hannibal Free Library at 315-564-5471 or message the ‘Hannibal Library Children’s Programs’ page on Facebook.

