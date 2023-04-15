Hannibal Man Arrested On Child Sex Abuse Charges

HANNIBAL – On April 14, 2023, the New York State Police in Fulton arrested Nicholas A. Totman, age 19 from Hannibal, NY for (2) counts of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree, a class “B” felony, and (2) counts of Sex Abuse 1st degree, a class “D” felony.

Totman is charged with having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11. He was processed and transported to the Oswego County Jail, pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

The victim is being offered services through the Oswego County Child Advocacy Center.

