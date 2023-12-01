Hannibal School Community Rallies For Those In Need

With the holiday season approaching, members of the Hannibal Central School District community are once again rallying their efforts for those in need.

The giving spirit kicked off recently with the annual Christmas Bureau Carnival at Hannibal High School. Dozens of students, staff, businesses and community members volunteered their time or donated goods that were raffled off during the event. Attendees took raffle chances on more than 30 gift baskets, with all proceeds benefiting the Christmas Bureau.

In addition to the gift baskets, there were games, face painting, concessions and entertainment.

The event raised nearly $5,000, which will be used to purchase toys, food, clothing and other items to be given to HCSD families in need during the holiday season.

“This event was a tremendous success, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who made the carnival possible,” said district clerk Amy Klein, who helped organize the event alongside Amy Gombas. “This community continues to amaze us with their generosity, and we cannot thank them enough!”

Monetary donations are accepted (and appreciated) at any time of the year. Toy donations for this year’s giveaway will be accepted through Dec. 15, and Christmas Bureau boxes will be delivered to families Dec. 20. For more information, please call (315) 564-8100, x4607 or emails [email protected] and/or [email protected].

