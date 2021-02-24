OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday, Feb. 27 for certain individuals eligible under Phase 1B of the vaccine roll-out.

Appointment registration is available at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php

Appointments are required.

The clinic will be held at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton. The clinic is open to 1B essential workers and those with pre-existing medical conditions. A full list of eligible conditions is available at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine. Phase 1B includes grocery store workers, first responders, corrections officers, teachers and other school employees, childcare workers and public transit workers.

Anyone with a pre-existing condition must provide a note from their healthcare provider as proof of underlying conditions. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment.

