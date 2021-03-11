OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will host another COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Dr., Fulton.

First dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine will be available from 9:45 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13. The Moderna vaccine requires two doses. Appointments for the second dose will be made when patients receive their first vaccine. Patients must be able to return to the same location for the second dose in 28 days.

Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. For assistance, call 315-349-3383.

The clinic is open to 1B essential workers such as first responders, corrections officers, teachers and other school employees, childcare workers, public transit workers, and hotel, restaurant and grocery store workers. They are also open to people with comorbidities, underlying conditions and those aged 60 and older. A full list of eligible essential workers and people with comorbidities and underlying conditions is available at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine.

Anyone with a comorbidity or underlying condition must provide a note of eligibility from their healthcare provider as proof of their condition. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment. Those without proper documentation will be turned away.

Find more information about Moderna vaccine along with the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...