OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will hold another COVID-19 vaccination clinic at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton. First dose appointments for the Moderna vaccine will be available from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

The Moderna vaccine requires two doses and is only approved for those aged 18 and over. People must be able to return on Saturday, May 15 for their second dose. For more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Appointments are required for all COVID-19 vaccination clinics and can be made online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/ by clicking on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help people make appointments as well. Call 315-349-3330.

“With vaccine eligibility now open – and with the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today – clinics will likely fill more quickly,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Huang. “Still, if a clinic looks like it’s fully booked, keep checking back. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.”

To prepare for their appointment, people are advised to be well-hydrated before they come in and to continue to hydrate afterward. They should also eat beforehand and dress in comfortable layers of clothing that can be removed if they get over-heated.

All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility, such as proof of age. Other acceptable proofs include pay stubs, work ID, or a letter from health care provider. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

