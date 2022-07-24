OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory today, July 24, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Oswego County with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

NWS warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat safety tips and resources can be found here.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton) is as follows:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 67. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...