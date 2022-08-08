UPDATE Aug. 8 at 4:20 p.m.: The heat advisory has ended.

OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Oswego County today, Monday, August 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.

NWS warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat safety tips and resources can be found here.

The NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton) is as follows:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

