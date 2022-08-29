OSWEGO COUNTY – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for today, Monday, August 29, until 7 p.m. for Oswego County with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

NWS warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Heat safety information can be found here.

NWS forecast (Oswego County Airport, Fulton) is as follows:

Monday Afternoon: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds and hot, with a high near 90. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 5am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Occasional showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Low around 65. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

