Household Hazardous Waste Facility Opens May 1

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County residents may safely dispose of household hazardous waste products starting Saturday, May 1, at the Bristol Hill Solid Waste Facility at 3125 State Rte. 3, Volney.

The household hazardous waste collection facility will be open Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 through Sept. 29.

Mark Powell, Oswego County Solid Waste Director, said the collection facility provides a safe way for county residents to dispose of potentially hazardous leftover household products such as cleansers, pesticides, and automotive products.

“Improper disposal of these types of wastes can pollute the environment and pose a threat to human health,” Powell said. “Certain types of household hazardous wastes have the potential to cause physical injury to sanitation workers or contaminate septic tanks or wastewater treatment systems if poured down drains or toilets. They can also present hazards to children and pets if left around the house. We encourage residents to use the collection service, which is free of charge to county residents.”

The Oswego County household hazardous waste facility will accept these items from county residents: adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, auto batteries, ballasts, brake fluid, cements, degreasers, disinfectants, dry gas, flea products, fluorescent bulbs, gasoline, hobby chemicals, household cleaners, insect repellents, lacquers, lighter fluids, lubricants, mercury, oil-based paint, paint removers, paint thinners, pesticides, pool chemicals, rat poisons, rug cleaners, solvents, turpentine, varnish, weed killers, and wood stains.

Latex paint is not accepted. Cans of dried latex paint can be disposed of in the trash.

Hazardous products should be kept in the original containers with the labels on. Items should be placed in boxes in the back of the vehicle. Customers should remain in their vehicle while an attendant removes the items.

Please do not bring children or pets to the drop-off site.

Businesses that generate small quantities of hazardous waste may be eligible to use the household hazardous waste facility.

Visit the Oswego County Solid Waste page or call the Solid Waste office at 315-591-9200 for more information.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...