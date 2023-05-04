‘I Love My Park Day’ Volunteer Events Blanket NY This Weekend

5,000 all-age volunteers give back to the parks and public lands that nurtured New Yorkers through the pandemic

NEW YORK – Parks & Trails New York, along with partners at the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and the Department of Environmental Conservation, are hosting I Love My Park Day, a statewide event to give back to our beloved outdoor spaces which welcomed nearly 80 million visitors in 2022.

WHAT : Volunteer-led projects ranging from general park cleanup and invasive species removal to beautification efforts such as flower and native tree planting, painting, installation of benches and picnic tables, and trail maintenance.

WHEN : Saturday, May 6, 2023, times are variable

WHERE : 150 parks, historic sites, and public lands across New York State

WHO : Over 5,000 volunteers of all ages and abilities are expected to participate, including state legislators and state agency leaders

We encourage our media partners to connect with our event contact, Will Coté, to identify events happening in your community.

About Parks & Trails New York:

Parks & Trails New York (PTNY) is New York’s leading statewide advocate for parks and trails. Since its founding in 1985, PTNY has been fighting to improve our health, economy, and quality of life through the use and enjoyment of green space. In collaboration with members, supporters and partners from across the state, PTNY is a prominent voice for the protection and expansion of New York’s magnificent state park system and mutli-use trail network, including more than 1,500 miles of greenways, bike paths, and river walks. Learn more at www.ptny.org.

