Join OFA, Alzheimer’s Association To Mark “The Longest Day” June 21

OSWEGO – Join the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) and the Alzheimer’s Association to mark “The Longest Day” in honor those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

The OFA event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 21 in the pavilion in Breitbeck Park on Lake Street in Oswego.

The annual event refers to the summer solstice, the day with the most light, the “Longest Day” of the year. People across the world will join in to do an activity that they – or their loved one – enjoy in order to raise awareness, support and funding to battle the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease.

“The ‘Longest Day’ is all about celebrating the love we have for our family members and friends who are affected by this disease,” said Elizabeth Weimer, caregiver services coordinator, Oswego County Office for the Aging and NY Connects of Oswego County. “Although our event is scheduled for Monday, our mission remains the same. To brighten the day of those living with Alzheimer’s and to shine a light on the disease, its effects and the ongoing research being done to help others become survivors one day.”

This is the fourth year the OFA has participated in this event. Tables will be set up in the pavilion for people to browse for information, items to purchase and paper hearts to write the name of a loved one. All money collected will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association from the Oswego County “Longest Day” program.

People are encouraged to enjoy a walk around the newly renovated Breitbeck Park and its trails. OFA staff will be at hand to provide a guided walk if requested. Don’t forget to take a photo of the beautiful scenery and post it to the Oswego County OFA’s Facebook page.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, social distancing and face masks are required for those not yet fully vaccinated and while under the pavilion.

For more information about the “Longest Day,” call the Oswego County Office for the Aging, weekdays at 315-349-3484.

