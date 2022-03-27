MEXICO, NY – A somber crowd gathered at the front portico of Mexico High School to honor deceased MACS student Jordan Brooks on the evening of March 26, 2022.

Cold temperatures accompanied by a stiff breeze did not deter the group of concerned citizens as they lit candles and shared their personal memories of Brooks while discussing concerns about the events leading up to the teen’s untimely death.

Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, died on May 9, 2021, and only weighed 55 pounds at the time of his passing. He was 17 years old. According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a medical examiner’s report was finalized in February that named the manner of death as homicide, caused in part by infection and malnutrition.

Brooks’s mother and step-father, Lisa and Anthony Waldron of Palermo, New York, were arrested with the charges of second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. The Waldrons have been released on bail.

The case has focused concern on the monitoring and treatment of individuals with special needs in Oswego County and beyond.

The event began as David Manley, the father of a special needs student attending MACS, addressed the crowd, sharing his concerns regarding the treatment of individuals facing developmental challenges. Several attendees spoke out to remember Brooks, sharing stories of his sense of humor and his concern for others. According to several former teachers and therapists, Brooks never complained and always showed an upbeat attitude.

Manley’s son, Jaden, was in the same class as Brooks. Manley said the circumstances surrounding the passing of Brooks were of course troubling, and that this type of unfortunate event is of deep concern to the parents of a child with special needs.

“It’s a community effort, and the community has to realize that people with special needs are overlooked and marginalized, and the caregivers are also overlooked,” Manley said.

Manley said he feels that caregivers are overworked and overstressed and he said that Oswego County, the department of Social Services and the Oswego County legislature have “a lot of work to do,” but he had high praise for the efforts of the educators at Mexico Central Schools.

“The Mexico School District has been phenomenal… they have even suggested things that have helped our son,” Manley said.

Manley was impressed with the size of the turnout for the evening’s gathering, especially considering the chilly weather.

“I think it is very heartwarming to see the number of people who came out to support Jordan and to support the school…I thought it was great,” Manley said.

The event came to a close as Rev. Tammie Nipper of the Palermo United Methodist Church encouraged the crowd to work together to bring about positive change and led the group in prayer.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...