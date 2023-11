CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – On Friday, September 24, 2021, the State Police, along with the Central Square Police Department and DEA, executed search warrants at Lake Smoke and Vape Shop and E-Shop Vape Shop in Central Square, New York.

As a result of the search warrants, law enforcement seized over 9,500 individual packages of flavored vape.

Galal Fawozi Abdo A. Murshed, 22, of Utica was arrested for one count of unlawfully dealing with a child.

The investigation is continuing.

