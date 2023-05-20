OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized outgoing Legislator Tim Stahl at its May meeting.

Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Stahl thanking him for his enthusiastic and dedicated service to the residents of Oswego County.

For over six years, he served on the Legislature’s Human Services and Economic Development and Planning committees – including as chairman of the latter for the past five years. Stahl represented Oswego Town in District 20.

